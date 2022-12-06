Shortly after Ashanti revealed that a music producer asked her to shower with him in exchange for records he worked on for her, Akademiks entered the chat with his own opinion.

Saying that the singer is doing a disservice to other women by not name-dropping the unknown producer, the hip-hop commentator also brought up rapper Latto to validate his point.

“Here’s my problem with her saying this, I wish she revealed the name. It’s like when Latto said this…And then everybody thought it was Kodak.”

Prior to the release of her 777 album, Latto shared that a man she collaborated with refused to clear the record after she rejected his advances. Though some fans suspected Kodak Black, she never confirmed who the artist was.

“It’s like, yo Ashanti. You’ve been in the industry for 20 years now. Just say the name,” Akademiks fired at the New Yorker on his live stream. “Just say the f**king name. You know what I mean? Because I don’t think you do any service to any other woman who might work with this n***a later.”

“If some sh*t like that happened and you’re trying to speak about it on an interview for awareness, why not just say the n***a name?” the podcaster added.

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, the “Foolish” singer recently stated on The Breakfast Club that an unnamed music producer requested a shower or a date with her in exchange for a musical working relationship.

“We did two records together. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you, you know you my homie.’” But when she was assembling her album content, he then switched up and asked her to shower with him.

“I thought he was joking,” she then shared. “And then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

