Ashanti has her fans buzzing after making a shocking reveal while on The Breakfast Club. The award-winning singer recently stopped by the famed radio station as they celebrate Angela Yee’s final days on the show. Ashanti has been actively involved in various facets of the entertainment industry for decades, and she shared a story about a predatory producer.

“We did two records together. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you, you know you my homie,’” she said. “When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’”

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Ashanti added that initially, she didn’t take him seriously. They had worked together for just a few weeks.

“I thought he was joking, and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

Ashanti had to pay him $80K for the songs or scrap the work. This isn’t the first time she’s shared this story; back in 2018, Ashanti called the producer “disrespectful” while revisiting the memory on Access Live. She then retold the tale once again in 2020. During that interview, Ashanti stated after she made a few calls, the producer not only apologized but she received several free records from him.

However, she still hasn’t publicly named the producer.

“I’ve been through a lot of interviews – and sometimes I speak, but most of the time I don’t,” Ashanti said. “I feel like at this point, at 20 years being in, and where we are in social media and what we’re doing to progressively grow in this industry, I feel like just for a woman I had to come out and just say my peace.”