- SportsLuis Rubiales Hit With Sexual Assault And Coercion LawsuitThe case will now be heard by Spain's High Court.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAshanti Claims Predatory Producer Demanded SexThe singer was working with a producer who demanded she pay $80K for records or have sex in the shower with him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Dropped By WME Agency Amid Abuse Allegations: ReportThe actor has also reportedly parted ways with his publicist as accusations of emotional abuse, coercion, and manipulation run rampant.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Gets New ChargesR. Kelly has been hit with new charges, including coercion and transportation of a minor, and racketeering.By Alex Zidel
- RandomAzriel Clary Claims To Have Footage Of R. Kelly "Coercing" Her To Lie About Alleged AbuseAzriel Clary pondered whether these videos of R. Kelly telling her exactly what to say about him would put an end to the hate she's received.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Bari Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges By London PoliceA$AP Bari was cornered upon entering the UK.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Eyes "?" Tour, Asks To Get Off House ArrestXXXTentacion is reportedly broke & seeking a solution through the eyes of the law.By Devin Ch