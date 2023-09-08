Luis Rubiales Hit With Sexual Assault And Coercion Lawsuit

Spanish prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against disgraced soccer president Luis Rubiales. Coming days after national team striker Jenni Hermoso pressed charges against Rubiales, the lawsuit accuses him of sexual assault and coercion. The assault charges stem from Rubiales kissing Hermoso on the mouth after Spain's World Cup win last month. Meanwhile, the coercion charge stems from Hermoso's claims that Rubiales and the federation pressured her into making a statement of support for Rubiales after public backlash emerged against him.

Furthermore, prosecutors have asked that Rubiales be compelled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing. If the National Court agrees to hear the case, their investigation will end with a recommendation of whether to take the case to trial or not. According to Spanish law, Rubiales could face up to two years in prison and up to two years of "professional suspension" if found guilty. However, he would likely avoid prison, as prison sentences in Spain are usually suspended if they are less than two years in length and the convicted individual does not have a prior criminal record. Furthermore, Rubiales is currently serving a 90-day suspension for the kiss, imposed by FIFA last month.

More Chaos For Spanish Football

However, the chaos is far from over in Spanish football. Earlier this week, the acting RFEF president fired Jorge Vilda, the head coach of the women's national team. Players had been seeking the removal of Vilda since 2022, with 15 players boycotting the team in protest. Furthermore, Vilda was seen as a key Rubiales ally. When Rubiales made a speech refusing to resign, Vilda was seen applauding.

Meanwhile, the players in Liga F, Spain's top-flight women's professional league have officially gone on strike. The 2023-24 season was meant to start today (September 8). However, players have voted to strike after the RFEF refused to meet their demands regarding base salaries. Liga F became a professional league for the 2022-23 season, with a base salary of $17,100 euros. Players were seeking a base salary of $26,700 for this season and a guaranteed floor raise for next season. All of this comes as the federation attempts to repair its image, which has been completely trashed by Rubiales' actions. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

