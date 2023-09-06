Jenni Hermoso Files Sexual Assault Charges Against Spanish Soccer President Over World Cup Kiss

Spanish international Jenni Hermoso has formally filed charges of sexual assault against Luis Rubiales, the embattled President of Spain's soccer federation (RFEF). The charges come after Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during on-field celebrations of Spain's Women's World Cup win last month. Rubiales has refused to resign over his behavior and has explicitly called the kiss consensual. Meanwhile, Hermoso refutes this, stating that the kiss was not consensual and that she was left feeling "vulnerable" and "assaulted". Hermoso currently plays for Pachua in Mexico.

According to Spanish law, Rubiales could face up to two years in prison and up to two years of "professional suspension" if found guilty. However, he would likely avoid prison, as prison sentences in Spain are usually suspended if they are less than two years in length and the convicted individual does not have a prior criminal record. Furthermore, Rubiales is currently serving a 90-day suspension for the kiss, imposed by FIFA last month. Meanwhile, the Spanish government is seeking to remove him permenantly from the role.

Read More: Spanish court ruling means Rubiales can't be removed by the Spanish government

Hermoso And Teammates Score Minor Victory

However, the chaos is far from over in Spanish football. Earlier this week, the acting RFEF president fired Jorge Vilda, the head coach of the women's national team. Players had been seeking the removal of Vilda since 2022, with 15 players boycotting the team in protest. Furthermore, Vilda was seen as a key Rubiales ally. When Rubiales made a speech refusing to resign, Vilda was seen applauding.

"After everything that was achieved, after giving everything working, my conscience is clear: I have given 100% over 17 years and I do not understand [the decision], I did not deserve my sacking," Vilda told Cadena Ser on Tuesday. "This team's success will be valued more with time. I am left with the doubt over what the footballing criteria are that mean I am not continuing as coach. It is a strange situation. What hurts most is that my honour and behaviour are questioned. I will never applaud anything sexist, I will never applaud anything that goes against feminism, understood as the fight for equality."

Read More: LeBron James spotted in Saudi Arabia

[via]