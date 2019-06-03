spain
- CrimeShakira Forced To Pay Even More Money From Tax Fraud InvestigationIt brings the grand total amount she's paid to nearly $34 million.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJenni Hermoso Files Sexual Assault Charges Against Spanish Soccer President Over World Cup KissHermoso is moving ahead with a legal battle against Luis RubialesBy Ben Mock
- SportsLuis Rubiales Scandal: Court Ruling Prevents Government From Suspending Soccer PresidentRubiales remains the head of the RFEF for the time being.By Ben Mock
- SportsSpanish Players Announce Boycott After Soccer President Refuses To ResignNearly 100 players will refuse international call-ups.By Ben Mock
- SportsSpanish Soccer President Refuses To Resign In Unhinged RantLuis Rubiales doubled down on his stance.By Ben Mock
- SportsSpanish Soccer President To Resign Following Launch Of FIFA InvestigationLuis Rubiales made headlines for his behavior during the World Cup final.By Ben Mock
- SportsSpain's World Cup Hero Learns Of Father's Death Hours After Historic FinalOlga Carmona scored Spain's game-winning goal against England.By Ben Mock
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Spain And Japan Dominate First Knockout MatchesIt was another pair of big wins for these title contenders.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsShakira Trying To Leave Spain In The Face Of Tax Fraud Investigation, BreakupShakira is looking for a new start in Miami.By Rex Provost
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Twerks While Sipping Wine In IbizaMegan has been enjoying her time off.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesAdam Sandler Says Netflix Changed The Setting For His Latest Film From China To SpainAdam Sandler says that Netflix changed the plot of his newest film because they are "not in China."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAntivirus Pioneer John McAfee Dies Of Apparent Suicide In Jail: ReportJohn McAfee, famed antivirus software created, was found dead in his prison cell in Spain.By Aron A.
- RandomSpanish Rapper Accused Of Cutting Off Roommate's Penis For CloutSpanish rapper Sanatorio del Atico, real name Aaron Beltran, is accused of cutting off his roommate's penis for a social media video.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMarc Gasol Leaving The NBA: ReportMarc Gasol is reportedly leaving the NBA to go back home and play in Spain.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSpanish Porn Star In Custody Following Death Of Man During Toad Venom RitualSay less. By Rose Lilah
- MusicMichael Jackson Impersonator Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance To King Of PopHis photos first began to circulate years ago.By Erika Marie
- MusicSafaree Chastises Men Who Attacked Future's Security: "These Dudes Are Pathetic!"He was recently condemned for having armed security at an event in Detroit.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture’s Bodyguard Gets Knocked Out Cold: WatchNot before he beat up several men first though.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsU.S. Women's Soccer Team Agrees To Hold "Pay-Equity Mediation" After World CupThe USWNT has yet to unfold their fists.By Devin Ch
- MusicMiley Cyrus Choked & Groped By Pushy Fan In SpainOne man got way too close to the singer as she walked to her car with Liam Hemsworth.By Alex Zidel