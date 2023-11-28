Shakira Forced To Pay Even More Money From Tax Fraud Investigation

Shakira has been dealing with the fallout from an investigation into her taxes for years now. She may have thought it was over last week when she appeared in court to settle the criminal investigation into her tax fraud. She paid nearly $27 million in order to get a lighter sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud. Now, according to TMZ, she's now being forced to pay even more to put the whole ordeal behind her.

While they can't identify exactly why, Shakira has put forth an extra $7.2 million. TMZ speculates that it could either be a new additional settlement agreement or a bond payment of sorts. That would bring the total amount she's paid to escape her tax burden at around $34 million. When the investigation first emerged last year Shakira was facing an 8-year prison sentence resulting from the charges against her. The allegations center around a specific period from 2012 to 2014. During that time she's accused of avoiding paying millions in owed taxes. Check out the full story below.

Read More: What Is Shakira's Best-Selling Album?

Shakira Paying Even More In Tax Settlement

In the wake of the news of the investigation and her breakup with Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly tried to leave Spain. Reports said that she was trying to settle in Miami. It ultimately didn't help her avoid the penalties she was facing back home. The report allegedly came from close friends. They claimed they were trying to get her to make the move to Florida at the time. Though the primary motivation seems now to have had more to do with putting separation between her and Pique more than anything else.

Earlier this year the legendary singer got some jabs in at her ex and his new girlfriend. She threw some shade at Pique during Billboard's Latin Women in Music event. That came just a few months after having some harsh words for his new girl. She's been tied to numerous stars in the months since though nothing seems to have evolved beyond rumors yet. What do you think of Shakira being forced to pay an extra $7 million on top of the original $27 million settlement? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Shakira & Gerard Piqué Announce Breakup After 11 Years Together

[Via]