- CrimeShakira Forced To Pay Even More Money From Tax Fraud InvestigationIt brings the grand total amount she's paid to nearly $34 million.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDetroit Rapper Crème Serving Prison Time For Stealing Millions Via Tax FraudThe Deuces Wild duo member pleaded guilty after her December arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDonald Trump Ordered To Pay $1.6 Million In Tax Fraud CaseThe payment is for two of his companies' involvement in criminal tax fraud.By Isaac Fontes
- PoliticsTrump Organization Found Guilty Of All Counts Of Tax FraudA Manhattan jury finds two companies under the Trump Organization guilty of all counts of tax fraud.By Aron A.
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says DMX Was Working Out His Mind While In PrisonDMX has some new music on the way.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX Will Be Released From Jail Tomorrow After Serving A Year For Tax FraudX is coming home after a year in prison for tax fraud.By Alexander Cole
- MusicShakira Reportedly Facing Criminal Tax Fraud ChargesAn extensive investigation into Shakira's tax-paying history reveals that she may owe over 14.5 million euros to the Spanish government.By hnhh
- MusicJa Rule Has Reportedly Not Paid Taxes For Over A DecadeJa Rule allegedly still owes Uncle Sam a hefty chunk of change.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDMX Reportedly Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Tax EvasionDMX is headed back to prison for the next 12 months.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDMX Will Play His Music In Court To Sway Judge In Tax Fraud SentencingIn an effort to beat the case, DMX plans to play his music in court.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDMX Has Been Released From Jail: ReportDMX is free.By Matt F
- SportsLionel Messi Sentenced To 21 Months For Tax Fraud, But Won't Have To Serve Any TimeMessi and his dad accused of evading more than $4M in tax payments.By Kyle Rooney