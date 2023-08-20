Spain’s World Cup Hero Learns Of Father’s Death Hours After Historic Final

On August 20, Spain won their first-ever Women’s World Cup in a 1-0 victory over England. It capped off a dominant tournament for the European side, whose only blip was a shock 4-0 loss to Japan in their final group match. La Roja was in firm control of the final, earning 57% of possession in the final and nearly having more shots on goal than England had total shots.

More specifically, the hero of the match was 23-year-old Olga Carmona. The Real Madrid defender put Spain ahead in the 29th minute, tapping in a long-range shot from just inside the penalty box that goalkeeper Mary Earps just couldn’t get to. It was Carmona’s second hero moment in as many matches, having also scored the game-winner in Spain’s semifinal win over Sweden. However, elation has turned to tragedy as Carmona learned of her father’s death hours after the final.

Olga Carmona’s Father Dies On World Cup Final Day

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.



Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

“@RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football,” the Spanish football federation wrote on social media. Carmona’s domestic club, Real Madrid, also released a statement soon after the news broke. “Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona. Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

However, in a cruel twist of fate, Carmona had lifted her shirt after her goal to reveal the word “Merchi” written on her undershirt. “This victory is for the mum of one of my best friends who passed away recently,” she said after the final, explaining the message. Carmona has not publicly commented since learning the news of her father’s passing. It is unknown if Carmona will celebrate with the rest of the team when they return to Madrid on August 21.

