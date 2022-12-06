Nelly and Ashanti are back — sort of. The rapper and songstress dated for over a decade before calling it quits in 2014. Over the weekend, the aesthetically pleasing pair gave fans a glimpse into their former love with a steamy performance at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert.

Ashanti donned a bottomless, magenta ensemble as she dropped in low in front of her ex-beau. Nelly was pleased with the “Rain On Me” singer’s dance moves. He was as smiles as the pair performed their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Nelly and Ashanti attend the 6th annual DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fans got a kick of the former couple’s steamy performance. Singer Syleena Johnson commented under the Shaderoom’s post about Nelly and Ashanti. “I like them,” she wrote. “They should get back together.” Another fan chimed in, “I want them back together. This time Nelly marry her and give her a baby. Ashanti is a good woman.”

Social media users couldn’t resist mentioning Ashanti’s former Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti. Gotti made headlines earlier this year after claiming that he had a relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to the label, and he was married. “That clip with Ashanti and Nelly is gonna have Irv Gotti fighting and screaming in his sleep,” one Twitter user wrote.

Back in October, the “Happy” singer responded to Irv’s claims about her being disloyal. “I feel like Irv is just hurt, and he doesn’t know where to place his hurt. And he doesn’t know how to channel it as a man. It’s sad. I genuinely, in my heart, believe that Irv wishes death on me. A million percent.” As for Nelly, he and longtime girlfriend Miss Jackson reportedly called it quits last year after seven years together.

Jackson spoke about her split from the Country Grammar star during a sit-down on The Real. “A break, split, but I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it. I feel like it’s important for me, because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable.” Check out Nelly and Ashanti’s intimate performance above.