Wendy Williams' Bank Account Reportedly Paying Out To Multiple People Despite Freeze

Per RadarOnline, the amount of money in Wendy Williams' frozen Wells Fargo account is reportedly "unknown" after figures relating to her guardianship have been paid out from the account. “You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy’s finances," an inside source told the outlet.

However, the news comes amid major restructuring for the TV icon's team. Publicist Shawn Zanotti has reportedly been out of her role with Williams since May 2023. Meanwhile, manager Will Selby, who featured heavily in Where Is Wendy Williams?, reportedly no longer works for Williams in an official capacity. The news about Selby especially comes as a shock as recently as last month he was confirmed to still be working for her. Williams reportedly remains in a cognitive treatment facility in Florida. She recently went public with a diagnosis of dementia and aphasia.

Where Is Wendy Williams? Airs Despite Legal Challenge

Meanwhile, Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams? aired despite a legal challenge to block the program. Just days before its late February premiere, Williams' filed a lawsuit to block Lifetime from airing the show. Sabrina Morrissey petitioned a judge for a restraining order. However, the move was unsuccessful. Despite this, fans agreed after watching the show that it should not have been aired.

Despite this, fans were confused as to why a white attorney is Williams' guardian, as opposed to a member of Williams' family. "Wendy has a son, a brother, a father and a sister that is an attorney. How is this happening, why can’t one of them be her guardian? Who’s advising the son, he’s her next of kin, there has to be some rights he has! Smh, I hate seeing this happen to her. Smh," one person noted. "Her son needs to fight to be made her guardian. How is this woman I'll and her guardian is letting her drink entire bottles in her bedroom," added another.

