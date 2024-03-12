Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants 2 Years Of Back Payments From Divorce Settlement

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, says he hasn't received payments from his divorce settlement since the talk show host was placed under court-order guardianship. In turn, he is requesting two years of back pay, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

“I have not received my severance payments since January of 2022, which Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement,” he said. “This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly.” He added: “Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Wendy] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order.”

NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ. MarketSite on August 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Hunter also says he's been trying to resolve the matter for years at this point. “Since October 2021 I have tried to resolve this issue in multiple ways including previous motion and mediation, with no cooperation from the Plaintiff," he said. "As a result, I had no choice but to file this motion in this matter. I would not have had to file this motion if the Plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the Plaintiff would have signed the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the SAG-AFTRA Retirement Plan.”

Williams and Hunter were married from 1999 through 2020. They share one child together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams on HotNewHipHop.

