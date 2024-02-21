Wendy Williams Reportedly In Treatment Facility For "Cognitive Issues"

Wendy Williams has reportedly been in a treatment facility for "cognitive issues" since April 2023, her family has claimed. Additionally, her family has stated that due to a state-mandated conservatorship, it is difficult for them to see the TV icon. “The people who love her cannot see her…I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?” Williams' sister Wanda said. It is unclear if the move to a treatment facility is part of the family move to Florida that reportedly occurred sometime last year.

This comes amid the impending release of a controversial Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? Airing later this week, Wanda claims the documentary was originally meant to follow Williams' triumphant return to television. However, things quickly changed course and the documentary is now expected to give a much more sobering look at Williams' current state.

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Wendy Williams Documentary

Meanwhile, Charlamagne Tha God has sounded off on the upcoming documentary. "I don't why they have the camera's in that woman's face. Why y'all want to document someone's downfall?" Charlamagne asked during today's episode of The Breakfast Club. Earlier in the day, the first trailer for Where Is Wendy Williams dropped online. The tell-all documentary from the radio and TV legend will air on Lifetime later this month. The first trailer for the two-part show is the first sighting of Williams in over a year after she retired from public view due to ill health. The trailer is not exactly easy viewing. Williams drinks and cries as she recounts her long struggle over the past few years.

It's unclear if this is the documentary that Williams was spotted film in early 2023. The last time Williams was seen in public was at her childhood home in New Jersey. That was part of a new reality show that was expected to air last fall. However, fall came and went without a release, leaving fans confused and concerned for Williams. Will you be watching Where Is Wendy Williams when it drops on February 24 & 25? Let us know in the comments.

