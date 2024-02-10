Wendy Williams' Documentary Reportedly "Blindsided" Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sr.

The two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? is scheduled to air later this month, but not everybody is looking forward to it. According to a new report by The U.S. Sun, Williams' ex Kevin Hunter Sr. expects it to be exploitative of Williams, who executive produced the tell-all. Reportedly, he also wishes that their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was never involved.

“Kevin was shocked to see his ex-wife portrayed in such a negative light in the Lifetime trailer. He was also totally blindsided that their son, Kevin Jr, ended up signing onto the project after he initially said he wanted nothing to do with it," a source told the outlet earlier this week. “Little Kev was repeatedly advised that it was a bad look to be involved in this project and that it was not in his best interest to have his name attached to it.”

Kevin Hunter Sr. Didn't Want His Son Involved, Source Alleges

Kevin Sr. reportedly believes that the documentary will tarnish the legacy that Williams has spent so many years building. Unfortunately, he isn't the only one. Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the upcoming project on The Breakfast Club earlier this month, claiming that immediately after seeing a trailer for it, he prayed for Williams. In the trailer, she's seen admitting that she has "no money," warning viewers that the same could happen to them.

"I don't understand why they have the cameras in that woman's face," Charlamagne said of the documentary. "Why y'all want to document someone's downfall?" he also wondered. Despite criticism, Where Is Wendy Williams? will premiere on Lifetime in two parts on February 24 and 25. What do you think of Kevin Hunter Sr. allegedly feeling "blindsided" by the upcoming documentary on his ex-wife, Wendy Williams? Do you agree that their son shouldn't have been involved? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

