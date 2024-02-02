Wendy Williams Says She Has No Money In Gripping Trailer For "Where Is Wendy Williams"

Where Is Wendy Williams, a tell-all documentary from the radio and TV legend, will air on Lifetime later this month. The first trailer for the two-part show is the first sighting of Williams in over a year after she retired from public view due to ill health. The trailer, linked below, is not exactly easy viewing. Williams drinks and cries as she recounts her long struggle over the past few years.

It's unclear if this is the documentary that Williams was spotted film in early 2023. The last time Williams was seen in public was at her childhood home in New Jersey as part of a new reality show that was expected to air last fall. However, fall came and went without a release, leaving fans confused and concerned for Williams. Will you be watching Where Is Wendy Williams when it drops on February 24 & 25? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Ordered To Pay Over $20K In Credit Card Debt

Wendy Williams Relocates To Florida

Furthermore, the news of the documentary comes around a week after news broke concerning Williams' current location. Radio host and Williams' long-time friend Miss Jones claimed that Williams had quietly relocated to Florida with her family "several months ago". Jones revealed that she had attempted a wellness check on Williams, only to be told by employees at Williams' former building that she was "several months too late". The moved reportedly coincided with revelations about Williams' health, as well as the fact that her family were concerned that her team was "taking advantage" of her. Williams' son claimed that her team were making decisions on the media veteran's behalf and had even frozen Williams out of her bank accounts.

Responding to the news, many fans offered their well-wishes to Williams. "I’m not wishing anything on anyone. I’m a believer in God, and I believe God can heal Wendy, and restore her. I pray the will of God for her, and I pray for those who surround her as well," one person said. "Anyone who grew up in NYC listening to Wendy knows that this is truly sad. Kevin destroyed her. I don’t ever see her coming back to broadcasting. So so sad," added another.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Wishes "Good Health" For Wendy Williams, But Admits They Haven't Spoken For "Years"

[via]