lifetime
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Says She Has No Money In Gripping Trailer For "Where Is Wendy Williams""Where Is Wendy Williams" drops on February 24 & 25 on Lifetime.By Ben Mock
- TVLifetime Greenlights Keyshia Cole's Biopic, Janet Jackson's Documentary, & TLC's DocuseriesLifetime and A+E Networks will be releasing projects celebrating the careers of Keyshia Cole, Janet Jackson, and more.By Gabrielle Rockson
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Set To Produce Film Based On Her 1992 Classic "Real Love"Blige says the megahit is "based on my real-life experiences," so fans are excited to see the Lifetime movie materialize.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoachella Will Auction Lifetime Festival Passes As NFTsCoachella has teamed up with FTX to auction off ten one-of-one lifetime passes to the festivals as NFTs. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicKeri Hilson Names Her Two Songs She's Most Proud Of, Talks Love Of ActingThe singer stars alongside singer Tank in a new Lifetime movie that premiere's tomorrow.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Says Ex-Husband's "Job" Is To Keep His Young Daughter "Off The Pole"The talk show host's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, reportedly fathered a child with his mistress while still married to Williams.By Erika Marie
- TVK. Michelle Announces Lifetime Series, Explains Why She Left "Love & Hip Hop"The singer spent six years with "LHHATL" & shared why she felt it was "time for something bigger [than] throwing drinks."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Shades Ex's Mistress: "Welcome To 'Hot Topics' Sharina Hudson"The talk show host is preparing for the premiere of her Lifetime documentary so she sent a few subtle verbal shots.By Erika Marie
- MusicPepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In "Salt-N-Pepa" BiopicAs DJ Spinderella publicly states that she does not support the film, Pepa spoke about her ex-husband & the desire to depict the good side of their relationship.By Erika Marie
- TVWhitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Lifetime Doc Shares First Trailer: WATCHThe film will highlight the relationship between mother and daughter while examining how they both died under similar circumstances.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMario Lopez Stars In Dramatic KFC Lifetime Mini-Movie "A Recipe For Seduction"Before you ask, yes, this is 100% real. You've never seen Colonel Sanders quite like this.By Erika Marie
- TVJermaine Dupri Isn't Surprised By J.I The Prince Of N.Y's Success After "The Rap Game"The rapper appeared on Dupri's reality series "The Rap Game" as a young artist looking for a big break.By Erika Marie
- TVDame Dash Calls Out "Racist" Producer For "Trying To Exploit" His Past With AaliyahDame Dash called out a "racist" Lifetime producer for allegedly trying to "exploit" his story with Aaliyah during filming.By Lynn S.
- MoviesThe Salt-N-Pepa Lifetime Biopic's First Trailer Has Twitter CringingLifetime aired the first trailer for its Salt-N-Pepa biopic this weekend, and Twitter blew up with various reactions to the upcoming limited series.By Lynn S.