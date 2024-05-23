Nicole Brown Simpson "Always Knew" OJ Would Hurt Her, Family Alleges

Last month, the family of OJ Simpson took to Twitter/X to announce that he had succumbed to prostate cancer. The infamous former NFL star was long believed to have been responsible for the 1994 death of his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. After his arrest and highly publicized trial, OJ was acquitted. Now, her family has broken their silence on his passing in a preview ahead of an upcoming Lifetime documentary.

The documentary, The Life And Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson, is slated for release in two parts. The first part airs on June 1, and the other the following day. In a clip from the highly anticipated doc, Brown's sisters Denise, Dominque, and Tanya recount some of the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of OJ. According to them, she had been living in fear before her untimely passing. “She always thought he was going to hurt her,” one of her sisters says in a clip. “She always knew it.”

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Speak

“Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother,” they shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. They also revealed that their goal is to help other survivors of alleged domestic violence with the new doc. “We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on," they explained.

