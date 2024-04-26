OJ Simpson's Cause Of Death Confirmed

The official cause of death for O.J. Simpson has been disclosed. Prostate cancer claimed the life of the infamous American figure. The death certificate for the disgraced former football player and actor has been obtained by Malcolm Lavergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and the executor of his estate. His death certificate confirms rumors that O.J. passed away from cancer. Simpson spent months in hospice care before passing away on April 10th.

In May 2023, O.J. initially disclosed that he was battling cancer. O.J. Simpson did not specify the type of the illness, and he implied that he had overcome the disease. However, Simpson appeared weak in his final few public appearances; in January 2024, he even used a cane to walk. The former USC Trojan was active on social media in the months leading up to his death. Additionally, he made several appearances on podcasts and sports shows during the most recent Super Bowl. He was one of the most popular guests on Mase and Cam'ron's podcast show It Is What It Is.

Read More: Caitlyn Jenner Says "Good Riddance" To OJ Simpson And Gets Lit Up Online For Being A Hyprocrite

OJ Simpson Died Of Prostate Cancer

O.J. Simpson and guests during 2005 MTV VMA - Ocean Drive Magazine's Music05 party hosted by Jamie Foxx at Loews Hotel in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

O.J. Simpson was sent home from hospice a few days before he passed away. He passed away with his loved ones by his side. Unsurprisingly, the reaction to his death was divided. Although some in the football world recalled Simpson as a great player, he is ultimately most known for being found not guilty of double murder in 1995. O.J. Simpson was accused of allegedly killing his then ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and friend, Ronald Goldman. The trial was a country-wide sensation and a milestone of popular culture in the 90s.

Most of the public persisted in believing that O.J. Simpson was to blame for the killings of Brown and Goldman, even after he was found not guilty. Goldman's family eventually sued O.J. in civil court, and the latter was held guilty of both Brown's and Goldman's deaths and compelled to compensate the families with millions of dollars. Prior to his death, the majority of O.J.'s debt remained outstanding. Overall, O.J.'s passing has brought a wave of recollection of his life and the terrible murder that has been in the minds of our culture for almost three decades.

Read More: How Many Kids Does O.J. Simpson Have?

[via]