Caitlyn Jenner Says "Good Riddance" To OJ Simpson And Gets Lit Up Online For Being A Hyprocrite

Caitlyn should rethink tweeting stuff like that in the future.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
579 Views
4th Annual Women's March LA: Women Rising

For decades, Caitlyn Jenner was in close proximity to the Kardashian empire. However, she eventually got divorced from Kris Jenner amid her transition. Now, she is mostly just a media personality that gets on people's nerves. She has made some bigoted comments, and for the most part, she is not well-liked, especially given her vehicular manslaughter case. That said, Jenner still delivers her opinion on things, for better or for worse. Consequently, it shouldn't be surprising that she had an opinion on the death of OJ Simpson.

Overall, the death of OJ was easily the biggest story of the morning. However, as you can imagine, most of the reactions have been people celebrating his passing. He was an individual that was not well-liked, for obvious reasons. That said, Jenner took to Twitter and simply wrote "good riddance." It was a tweet that one could describe as distasteful. Many agreed with such an evaluation, and let their thoughts be known. In fact, many are seeing Jenner as a hypocrite in this situation.

Read More: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Never Speaks To Ex-Wife Kris Anymore

Caitlyn Jenner Gives Her Take

In the tweets below, you can see numerous people bringing up the fact that Jenner was involved in a car crash that killed someone. Some feel that this makes Jenner a hypocrite and no better than the man she is disparaging. Although there are some differences in their cases, it is very clear that people are not on Jenner's side. Had it been someone from the Kardashian family who had made these comments, perhaps the responses would have been different.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the reactions to what Caitlyn Jenner said, in the comments section down below. Do you believe she was out of line for her tweet? Is her situation even comparable to that of OJ's? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Caitlyn Jenner Clarifies Kim Kardashian "Calculated" Remark

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2022GossipCaitlyn Jenner Reveals She Never Speaks To Ex-Wife Kris Anymore
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - ArrivalsGossipCaitlyn Jenner Recalls Attempts To Avoid Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape
Kris Jenner Stops By To See The 818 Tequila Display At The Mayfair Supper Club At Bellagio Resort &amp; CasinoGossipKris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Is Her "Biggest Regret"
GossipCaitlyn Jenner Blasts Nike For Using Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney As Brand Promoter