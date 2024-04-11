Caitlyn Jenner Says "Good Riddance" To OJ Simpson And Gets Lit Up Online For Being A Hyprocrite

For decades, Caitlyn Jenner was in close proximity to the Kardashian empire. However, she eventually got divorced from Kris Jenner amid her transition. Now, she is mostly just a media personality that gets on people's nerves. She has made some bigoted comments, and for the most part, she is not well-liked, especially given her vehicular manslaughter case. That said, Jenner still delivers her opinion on things, for better or for worse. Consequently, it shouldn't be surprising that she had an opinion on the death of OJ Simpson.

Overall, the death of OJ was easily the biggest story of the morning. However, as you can imagine, most of the reactions have been people celebrating his passing. He was an individual that was not well-liked, for obvious reasons. That said, Jenner took to Twitter and simply wrote "good riddance." It was a tweet that one could describe as distasteful. Many agreed with such an evaluation, and let their thoughts be known. In fact, many are seeing Jenner as a hypocrite in this situation.

Caitlyn Jenner Gives Her Take

In the tweets below, you can see numerous people bringing up the fact that Jenner was involved in a car crash that killed someone. Some feel that this makes Jenner a hypocrite and no better than the man she is disparaging. Although there are some differences in their cases, it is very clear that people are not on Jenner's side. Had it been someone from the Kardashian family who had made these comments, perhaps the responses would have been different.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the reactions to what Caitlyn Jenner said, in the comments section down below. Do you believe she was out of line for her tweet? Is her situation even comparable to that of OJ's? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

