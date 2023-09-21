Caitlyn Jenner Clarifies Kim Kardashian “Calculated” Remark

Caitlyn Jenner claims that a recent remark she made calling Kim Kardashian "calculated" was taken out of context. Instead, Jenner claims that the line was cherry-picked for use in a promo for an upcoming documentary about the Kardashian dynasty. A source close to Jenner told TMZ that while "calculated" may not have been the best choice of words, Jenner's complimentary comments of Kim had been edited to be more inflammatory. Furthermore, Jenner said the comment was part of a wider reflection on Kardashian's rise.

The minor controversy sparked last week when it was reported that Jenner had called Kardashian "calculated". "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" was the quote in full. As mentioned, it stemmed from an early promo for Sky's House of Kardashian. The series is a new documentary detailing the family's rise to stardom. Kardashian stans lashed out at Jenner, seeing the quote as an insult against Kardashian. Furthermore, some noted that Jenner was just a part of riding the fame train as any other member of the family.

New Romance For Kim Kardashian?

The clarification comes amid rumors of a new romance for Kim Kardashian. First reported by People, Kardashian has been "hanging out" with Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. This news came around the same time as reports that OBJ had split from long-time partner Lauren Wood. However, a separate source who spoke with TMZ insisted that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are completely platonic and met through mutual friends.

Furthermore, it's the first serious rumor about Kardashian's dating life since her breakup with Pete Davidson in 2022. While the SKIMS founder was linked to Tom Brady earlier in the summer, there was never any meat to those rumors. The story came from a single picture of the two conversing at Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party. Additionally, Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk became apparently pretty soon after that. However, it's always possible that things could blossom between Kardashian and OBJ. We'll keep you updated about any developments.

