Kim Kardashian Shares Bikini-Clad Vacation Photo Dump

Any time Kim Kardashian makes a social media post, it gets a lot of attention. That was the case when she shared a series of new vacation pics sporting jeans and a bikini top. In the pic, she's accompanied by Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson in a gorgeous looking villa. Later on in the set of pictures the trio are posing on a ping pong table with Kim in particular sprawled out on top of it.

As you'd expect there are some haters in the comments, but plenty of other fans show up to show Kim Kardashian love. "This is such a girls' night out vibes. I'm living it!!!" reads an early comment on the post. "Oh I know this is upsetting your exes," another fan suspects. Olivia herself showed up in the comments later on saying "Best trip yet!" and quickly racking up likes. Check out the full post below.

Kim Kardashian's Nighttime Vacation Pics

Kim Kardashian recently shifted her focus into acting when she took on a role in American Horror Story: Delicate. Fans have been feverishly anticipating the release of the show and it's right around the corner. The trailer dropped a few months ago and dialed the hype for the show up to 1000 once fans got an actual preview of her performance. The highly-anticipated season premieres later this week when the first half of the season drops on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian has also been popping up at some of the biggest tour stops of the summer. She was in attendance when Beyonce's Renaissance tour came through LA and even took a viral photo with Jeff Bezos. A few weeks earlier this joined Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Tristan Thompson for a night out at Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour. During the show Drake confirmed that he and Bad Bunny have new music on the way soon. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's new Instagram photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

