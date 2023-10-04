Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Never Speaks To Ex-Wife Kris Anymore

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner are no longer on speaking terms, according to a recent interview by the former. "Kris and I, we never really speak anymore. If there's any communication, Sophia Hutchins, my manager, runs the show. Of course, when you have as many kids as I do, you are closer to some than others. I'm much closer to the Jenner side of the family. I'm really close to my sons. But Kris, I really don't have any contact with," Caitlyn Jenner said on This Morning.

Caitlyn and Kris met in late 1990 and were married by April 1991. Bringing four children into the marriage, Caitlyn and Kris would have two more of their own - Kendall and Kylie. However, the couple separated in 2013 and were formally divorced in 2015. A month later, Caitlyn came out as a trans woman and revealed that she had previously undergone HRT before things got serious with Kris.

Jenner Clarifies For Kim Kardashian Comments

However, this is just the most recent time that Jenner has spoken on her relationship with the Kardashians. Last month, Jenner claimed that a recent remark she made calling Kim Kardashian "calculated" was taken out of context. Instead, Jenner claims that the line was cherry-picked for use in a promo for an upcoming documentary about the Kardashian dynasty. A source close to Jenner told TMZ that while "calculated" may not have been the best choice of words, Jenner's complimentary comments of Kim had been edited to be more inflammatory. Furthermore, Jenner said the comment was part of a wider reflection on Kardashian's rise.

The minor controversy sparked the week prior when it was reported that Jenner had called Kardashian "calculated". "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" was the quote in full. As mentioned, it stemmed from an early promo for Sky's House of Kardashian. The series is a new documentary detailing the family's rise to stardom. Kardashian stans lashed out at Jenner, seeing the quote as an insult against Kardashian. Furthermore, some noted that Jenner was just a part of riding the fame train as any other member of the family.

