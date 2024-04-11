OJ Simpson Passes Away At 76

Simpson had been undergoing chemotherapy.

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

OJ Simpson was an incredibly controversial figure. Of course, this was due to the double-murder case he found himself involved in back in the 90s. Overall, he beat the case. However, many presumed that he was guilty, regardless. He eventually served prison time for another incident throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s but was eventually released. Since that time, he had been spending his time on Twitter, talking about things like fantasy football and politics. On Wednesday, he died at the age of 76.

Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer a few months ago and was undergoing chemotherapy. However, he succumbed to the illness. In a statement on his Twitter account, it was revealed by the family that they were all around him when he passed. This statement was shared just moments ago. At the time of writing this, there are few details about how his disease progressed, or when things took a turn for the worse. For months, Simpson had mostly been keeping his battle private.

Family Of OJ Simpson Speaks

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family." Following his passing, a discussion about his life will most certainly take place. After all, there are a lot of people who probably have conflicting feelings about this news.

Let us know what you think of this news, in the comments section down below. Were you a fan of OJ? What do you think will be said about him in passing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports and entertainment world. We will always seek to keep you informed on breaking news.

