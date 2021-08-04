twitter reactions
- Pop CultureDrake's Sexyy Red Proclamation Leads To Wild Reactions From The InternetDrake and Sexyy Red have the internet in a bind.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Denies Getting Viral Emoji TattooKid Cudi does not have new ink, and thank goodness.By Jake Lyda
- TV"The Idol" Catches Heat For Controversial Season Finale"The Idol" finished in bizarre fashion. By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Harlow Has Fans Singing His Praises With "Jackman"Old Jack Harlow is back, and fans are loving it.By Alexander Cole
- TVRory Culkin's Nude "Swarm" Scene Has Twitter TalkingIt's only been a few days since Donald Glover's new series premiered, but already, social media can't get enough.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killers Guilty: Twitter ReactsThe three codefendants accused now face mandatory life sentences, yet an official sentencing hearing will come later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Guilty Verdict: Iggy Azalea, Carl Crawford, Melii, & More ReactCelebrities all over Twitter and Instagram reacted to Tory's guilty verdict; some with joy, others with rage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGlorilla Claps Back After Being Dragged Over $550/Week Personal Assistant JobThe Memphis rapper described the job as "the easiest sh*t in the world."By Jada Ojii
- MusicDJ Quik Believes He "Deserves To Be Where [Dr. Dre] Is"The Rap icon stressed that he loves Dre and his Compton peer's successes, adding he's "like a big brother, one I never had."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Seemingly Doubles Down On Kenneth Petty's Innocence After Footage Of Accuser LeaksA video of Jennifer Hough detailing her case against Kenneth Petty circulates online. By Aron A.
- GramDoja Cat's New Look Draws Strong Reactions OnlineDoja Cat's look is being praised by fans.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown's "Breezy" Album Receives Immense Praise From Twitter CriticsChris Brown's new album seems to be pleasing his fanbase.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Hit With Barrage Of Forever 21 MemesDrake's latest body of work has brought about some very strong reactions.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyoncé Announces New Music Coming Next Month & The Internet Loses ItTIDAL let us know to clear our calendars because a record of the year contender, "Renaissance," is on its way.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Dances On TikTok & The Internet Swiftly ReactedA good way to go viral right before an album drops.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Breaks The Internet With New Album AnnouncementFans are extremely excited about the news that Kendrick broke today.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Pregnancy Photos Lead To Hilarious ReactionsRihanna and A$AP Rocky confirm they're expecting a child together. By Aron A.
- MusicAngry Aaliyah Fans Lash Out About Posthumous Album "Unstoppable"They called it a money grab and complained about the list of features, saying that there were only men listed, including Chris Brown, Drake, and Future.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball PerformanceThe public once again called out the rapper's dancing skills, as well as her ability at breath control. Fans jumped in to defend her.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes ChannelsPeople complained that Harvey Weinstein's films are still shown, so Kelly's channels should remain.By Erika Marie
- SportsTravis Kelce Shaves His Beard & Fans Can't Believe It's HimThe jokes poured in as Kelce's smooth-shaven face became a trending topic.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Pose" Actress Angelica Ross Catches Heat After Sharing DaBaby StoryThe transgender "American Horror Story" actress claims the rapper "had his gaze stuck on" her.By Erika Marie