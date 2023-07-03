Overall, The Idol has been roasted quite a bit over the last few weeks. However, a lot of fans have still tuned in week after week. This is because there is nothing better than some scandalous television. Even if the show offends your senses, there is still a good chance that you will tune in. Subsequently, on Sunday, fans finally got the show’s finale. It only took five episodes for the first season to wrap up, and overall, it was a bit of a doozy.

This article will go into some spoilers, so if you prefer not to be spoiled, then maybe now is a good time to stop reading. Okay, so without further ado, let’s get into it. Essentially, the entire episode revolved around Lily-Rose Depp trying to get The Weeknd’s character out of her life. However, by the end of the episode, she has a change of heart and decides to let him back into her life. Additionally, he gets to face the crowd at her concert, which just so happens to be at So-Fi Stadium.

“The Idol” Goes Out With A Bang

For a lot of fans, this was a bad ending to an already-suspect show. After all, Tedros was an abuser who also kidnapped women and pimped them out. It also appeared as though Jocelyn didn’t actually need him in order to succeed. Either way, the whole finale felt like a huge contradiction. Consequently, the Twitter reactions to the show were quite intense. Down below, you can see just how passionate people were about this direction.

Twitter Reacts

Moving forward, it seems unlikely that the show will get a second season. After all, Jocelyn finished the show with a successful album and a sold-out tour. Overall, that is a huge win for the artist, and with Tedros back in the picture, there is nowhere for the series to go. Let us know what you thought of The Idol, in the comments section down below.

THE IDOL GOT ME FUCKED UP. HOW THE HELL JOCELYN GON LET TEDROS OFF THE HOOK THAT EASY AND THEN GET BACK TOGETHER, BUT JUST GONNA SAY FUCK DYANNE AND LEIA. AND WHY WAS THIS MAN ON STAGEEE CHILE. #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/c5Mhex9n7B — kimkaiz (@Jenniek10537339) July 3, 2023

Jocelyn getting back together with Tedros at the END season 1 of #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/bdvIB6A2L7 — Mmekwa MrTV (@mrtv_mmekwa) July 3, 2023

This show really didn’t have a direction at all like no storyline, no character development, just torture porn all the way. #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/uSYlFD8eCZ — 🐉 (@NickisBxlls) July 3, 2023

The best part of the episode (and show) 😂#THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/bAHWvf9piH — Nurd.Casual: As Himself (@Only_Tony_) July 3, 2023

Ends up with an abusive pedophile, makes up abuse allegations about her DEAD MOTHER to gain sympathy points, all so she can write some mid music about daddy choking her? I’ve seen enough #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/IibYuS6Ls7 — Juju (@Jayonce_Inc) July 3, 2023

