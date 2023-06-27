The Idol is a show that has proven to be extremely provocative. However, not everyone is a fan of this. Overall, some believe the show is simply too over the top and that the sex and torture scenes are just ridiculous. Quite frankly, these criticisms are valid. The show has displayed very little in terms of an actual through-line, and the characters never feel consistent in their motivations. That said, people are still tuning in because there is nothing more titillating than a trainwreck.

Interestingly enough, after Episode 4 which aired on Sunday, it was revealed that Episode 5 would be the season finale. Overall, this confused a whole lot of viewers. This is due to the fact that the show was originally going to be six episodes. Some thought that this was simply a mistake on HBO’s part. However, as it turns out, this was all very deliberate. According to a report from TV Line, Sam Levinson made some big changes to the show which ultimately led to an entire episode being cut.

“The Idol” Episode 5 Trailer

While this may seem surprising, it shouldn’t be. This entire show has been mired in controversy since the very beginning. Needless to say, it should come as no great surprise that entire episodes worth of content are being left on the cutting room floor. Moreover, there have been reports that this series will not get picked up for a second season. Although HBO has denied these reports, it is hard to imagine this show going anywhere from here.

At this point, we will just have to watch the finale to truly find out. However, based on the events of Episode 4, it is hard to imagine where this show even lands. There are a lot of plot points that need to be touched on, and there is no guarantee that they will. Let us know your thoughts on The Idol, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world and beyond.

