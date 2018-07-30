episode 5
- TV"The Idol" To End One Episode Early"The Idol" was originally going to be six episodes, although now it is down to five.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine & Nine Trey's Takedown By FBI Explained On New "Infamous" EpisodeEpisode 5 of the "Infamous" podcast explains how the robbery of Scum Lord Dizzy's backpack led to the downfall of Tekashi 6ix9ine. By Noah C
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" New Episode Trailer Teases Another War To ComeSpoilers for last night's "Game Of Thrones" lie ahead. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKenny Beats Crafts A "Post-911" Type Beat For Zack Fox In "The Cave" Ep. 5Kenny Beats' self-produced web series is taking off thanks to a cast of colorful guests.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsFrank Ocean's "Blonded Radio" Returns To Beats 1Stream the newest episode.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBetter Call Saul Actor Exposes Himself: Cut Off His Own Arm, Faked Being A VeteranApparently it got him some work, though. By Brynjar Chapman
- Reviews"Power" Season 5 Episode 5 Recap: Kendrick Lamar Steals The ShowKanan and Laces make a good team. By Karlton Jahmal