DJ Quik Believes He “Deserves To Be Where [Dr. Dre] Is”
The Rap icon stressed that he loves Dre and his Compton peer’s successes, adding he’s “like a big brother, one I never had.”
He emphasized that his recent thoughts didn’t need to become a podcast topic, but DJ Quik has certainly ignited conversations in Hip Hop. The Rap icon helped put the G-Funk era on the map during the Golden Era of the genre, thus changing its West Coast sound altogether. His influences continue to be felt throughout Hip Hop culture until today, and Quik believes that he “[deserves] to be where Dre is.”
This wasn’t a slide to Dr. Dre at all, as the two Compton, Calif. icons have respect for one another’s successes. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me.”
Read More: DJ Quik Says He Was Nearly Killed Over A 2Pac Bootleg
Quik wasn’t quite finished. “My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say, ‘Do your music like you want to.Just be DJ Quik! People love that sh*t!'” He then added, “This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other.”
The rapper-producer concluded his take by admitting that he knows he’ll “never be as popular as” he “needed to be.”
“But I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage.”
Read More: DJ Quik Burns Death Row Check, Demands Credit From Kendrick Lamar & More
Fans and Hip Hop Heads have chimed into the discussion as they weigh DJ Quik’s unmatched legacy in the game. His work continues to be celebrated by Hip Hop’s elite and is stapled on playlists worldwide.
Check out a few reactions to DJ Quik’s tweets below.