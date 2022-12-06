He emphasized that his recent thoughts didn’t need to become a podcast topic, but DJ Quik has certainly ignited conversations in Hip Hop. The Rap icon helped put the G-Funk era on the map during the Golden Era of the genre, thus changing its West Coast sound altogether. His influences continue to be felt throughout Hip Hop culture until today, and Quik believes that he “[deserves] to be where Dre is.”

This wasn’t a slide to Dr. Dre at all, as the two Compton, Calif. icons have respect for one another’s successes. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me.”

Quik wasn’t quite finished. “My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say, ‘Do your music like you want to.Just be DJ Quik! People love that sh*t!'” He then added, “This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other.”

The rapper-producer concluded his take by admitting that he knows he’ll “never be as popular as” he “needed to be.”

“But I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage.”

If Dr Dre is Michael Jackson of the Westcoast



Then Dj Quik is fuckin Prince…

And we all know what that means… legend 👑 https://t.co/NimDefT494 — Malcolm Mays (@iMalcolmMays) December 6, 2022

Fans and Hip Hop Heads have chimed into the discussion as they weigh DJ Quik’s unmatched legacy in the game. His work continues to be celebrated by Hip Hop’s elite and is stapled on playlists worldwide.

Check out a few reactions to DJ Quik’s tweets below.

Quik stayed true to his roots and kept it west coast at all times which is why he isn’t where Dre is. The world stopped caring about the west coast after 1999. Dre is way more versatile. He has multiple sounds. No hate. It’s the truth. Quik is my favorite producer — Trizz (@Tr1zz) December 6, 2022

Quik Thinkin He On Dr Dre Level Is Crazy lol I Love DJ Quik, His Catalogue, & His Talent But Those 2 Are Not To Be Compared. Dr Dre Is In A Different Universe lol — DJ LOONEY (@djlooneygoham) December 6, 2022

I have ALOT of respect for DJ Quik. He's the people's champ, a REAL producer/musician. But…. Dr. Dre has given us a bit more, he's given us 3 cultural ICONS and came up with 2 others AND super classics. Quik simply hasn't done that — Fear of a Slack Planet 🇧🇷 (@Slakonbothsides) December 6, 2022

Quik you a legend. Legacy holds equal weight as Dre’s . When you gone, aint nobody gonna compare who had more Rolls Royce’s or the biggest house. Your impact on the sound & culture is immeasurable & you’ll always be hailed as a pioneer & a great. Its priceless. THANK YOU. 🫶🏾 https://t.co/SZcGDalxvz — BRICK! (@superduperbrick) December 6, 2022

When I think of the quintessential West Coast sound I think of Quik's production more than Dre's. https://t.co/XKYLOWApNn — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) December 6, 2022

Quik is a genius, top 3 producers from the West, top 10 all time



Quik was signed to Arista for nearly a decade, that's a machine. Every "machine" that was behind Dre was because he has a track record for selling hella records and generating a media buzz. It wasn't handed to him. https://t.co/Z0vxzLiUIP — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) December 6, 2022

Although I agree – comparison is the thief of Joy. Quik, you're a legend in the game. One of the first rappers/producers who influenced and impacted a whole generation. Without Quik, there is no Dre. And in all realness, all of Quik's Grooves are masterpieces. https://t.co/6F0Jy0hkyp — 𝕾𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖌 (@thefakeSilong) December 6, 2022