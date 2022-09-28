DJ Quik
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Reveals Stunning News About Secret Third ChildDJ Quit leaves a heartfelt message about taking care of his family. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicG-Funk Legend DJ Quik's Best HitsGreat DJ Quik songs are in no short supply, but here are seven tracks from the G-Funk legend that are timeless.By Mike Fugere
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Thought Michael Jackson Didn't Like HimMichael Jackson was apparently a little weird about DJ Quik.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicDJ Quik Recounts Almost Fighting TupacThe 53-year-old reflected on a prior misunderstanding with the late rapper that nearly led to blows.By Sabrina Morris
- MusicDJ Quik Says Death Row Artists Had To Be Hood: "It Became The Streets"Quik reflected on his days with the infamous label, adding it was difficult to write songs when gang-bangers were in the studio threatening you.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Recalls Studio Session With Jay-Z & Beyoncé: "An Out-Of-Body Experience"Quik recalls Bey "offering you motherf*cking water, fruit, and sh*t."By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Quik Believes He "Deserves To Be Where [Dr. Dre] Is"The Rap icon stressed that he loves Dre and his Compton peer's successes, adding he's "like a big brother, one I never had."By Erika Marie
- MusicMC Eiht Recalls The "One Interaction" He Had With Suge Knight During DJ Quik FeudMC Eiht says that Suge Knight once confronted him at his mother's house during his feud with DJ Quik.By Cole Blake