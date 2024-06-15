JasonMartin And DJ Quik Make Magic On New Album "CHUPACABRA"

These two have crazy chemistry.

JasonMartin and DJ Quik are as Cali as it gets. They may come from different generations, but they shared a love for G-funk and smooth, feel-good music to play in the car. It doesn't hurt that Quik is a literal G-funk pioneer. A good match on paper doesn't always meet the results live up to the hype, but JasonMartin and DJ Quik arguably surpass expectations. They create an album that feels familiar and smooth, while at the same time distinct from their solo material. CHUPACABRA might be one of the top West Coast albums of 2024.

Part of the reason CHUPACABRA is so listenable is the musicality. The music is funky, unpredictable, and more experimental than one might expect. "CHUPA'S GROOVE" is a perfect example. It's an instrumental passage with a bubbly bassline from Thundercat. It transcends rap conventions, yet feels right at home next to verses from Larry June and Bun B. The latter sounds excellent over the synth-heavy "Since I Was Lil." There are too many guest verses to sift through here, but rest assured that everybody brings their A-game on CHUPACABRA. Ab-Soul is head-spinningly cool on "SOUL CIRCUS", and CeeLo brings the grit of a classic soul sample on "DITTO." Try to find a flaw on CHUPACABRA, and you'll be looking for a long time.

JasonMartin And DJ Quik Host A Killer G-Funk Party

  1. CHUPACABRA (featuring The Game)
  2. DERN & SPRUCE
  3. EAZY CALL (featuring Big Hit)
  4. COLD ASS 2 STEP (featuring The Game & Suga Free)
  5. MEET THE WHOOPS (featuring Meet the Whoops)
  6. SHE'S NOT AROUND, PT. II (featuring The Game)
  7. GURBS & YOUNGS (featuring Larry June)
  8. WORKOUT (featuring Rodney O)
  9. CHUPPA'S GROOVE (featuring Thundercat & Channel Tres)
  10. TWO HI (WAVES) [featuring Channel Tres, Free Nationals & George Clinton]
  11. FRESH WHITE T (featuring Shiro & D. Blake)
  12. A QUIK MESSAGE (featuring DJ Drama)
  13. SINCE I WAS LIL (featuring Bun B & Jay Worthy)
  14. MONEY, CARS & GUNS
  15. AYO (featuring Barney Bones)
  16. DITTO (featuring CeeLo Green, Shiro & Gwen Bunn)
  17. SOUL CIRCUS / CHUPACABRA OUTRO (featuring Ab-Soul)

