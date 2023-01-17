Bun B
- SongsBun B, Benny The Butcher, And Rome Streetz Trade Great Verses Over Statik Selekah Beat On "Trillselda"This needs to be a permanent trio. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBun B And Statik Selektah Grab Stacked Roster For "Trillstatik 3"Bun B and Statik Selektah make it a trilogy. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLogic's "College Park" Album Boasts Features From Joey Bada$$, Bun B, RZA, And MoreThe industry veteran's latest arrival marks his first release as an independent artist. Have you tapped in yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBun B Says UGK Is Still $2Mil "In The Red" With Their LabelHe explained how labels make money off artists for decades while entertainers remain in debt.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryBun B Shares Reaction To Jay-Z Using His Lyrics On "99 Problems"Bun B says Jay-Z was showing "mutual respect" when he used lyrics from "Ridin Dirty" on "99 Problems." By Aron A.