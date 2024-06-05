Rick Ross Roasted By Fans Over Vegan Burger Video

Fans think they can tell that he isn't enjoying it much.

Rick Ross is one of the most unique characters in all of hip-hop and it's not unusual to see him get into some strange situations. That's normally around the time that rap fans start to pile on him with roasts about any number of his eccentricities. It doesn't help that he seems to love being on camera as much as anybody. That means there's plenty of evidence for his strange behavior online. The newest example is a video of him trying one of Bun B's vegan burgers. He enthusiastically garnishes the burger in front of a large crowd in an inherently bizarre video.

And as you'd expect, fans came through with the roasts almost immediately. As you'd expect many of the comments were made about Ross' weight. "this n*gga been on ozempic and hasnt shed a single pound😭" one of the most-liked comments on the post reads. "Bro was peeling off the lettuce 😭😭" and "That man ain’t ever had a vegetable in his life" two other comments read. Other's bring up his recent spat with Drake. "Drake ended this man’s career so badly he turned into a food reviewer 😂" one comment jokes. Others just point out how strange the entire arrangement is. Check out the video that has fans confused and cracking jokes below.

Rick Ross Trying A Vegan Burger

Over the weekend Rick Ross hosted another one of his car shows. This one was met with backlash from fans when it seemed more people showed up than intended. He was slammed online by fans calling the show overrun and disorganized with some even demanding refunds. Ross didn't seem particularly phased by the backlash brushing off fan criticisms of the even in his response.

What do you think of Rick Ross' strange video trying one of Bun B's vegan burgers? Do you agree with fans that he didn't do a very good job of even faking like he enjoyed the vegan burger? Let us know in the comment section below.