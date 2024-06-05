Rick Ross Roasted By Fans Over Vegan Burger Video

BYLavender Alexandria439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6th Annual Pornhub Awards
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Rick Ross attends the 6th Annual Pornhub Awards at Whisky a Go Go on March 28, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Fans think they can tell that he isn't enjoying it much.

Rick Ross is one of the most unique characters in all of hip-hop and it's not unusual to see him get into some strange situations. That's normally around the time that rap fans start to pile on him with roasts about any number of his eccentricities. It doesn't help that he seems to love being on camera as much as anybody. That means there's plenty of evidence for his strange behavior online. The newest example is a video of him trying one of Bun B's vegan burgers. He enthusiastically garnishes the burger in front of a large crowd in an inherently bizarre video.

And as you'd expect, fans came through with the roasts almost immediately. As you'd expect many of the comments were made about Ross' weight. "this n*gga been on ozempic and hasnt shed a single pound😭" one of the most-liked comments on the post reads. "Bro was peeling off the lettuce 😭😭" and "That man ain’t ever had a vegetable in his life" two other comments read. Other's bring up his recent spat with Drake. "Drake ended this man’s career so badly he turned into a food reviewer 😂" one comment jokes. Others just point out how strange the entire arrangement is. Check out the video that has fans confused and cracking jokes below.

Read More: Rick Ross Becomes An Ambassador To Florida Government Branch

Rick Ross Trying A Vegan Burger

Over the weekend Rick Ross hosted another one of his car shows. This one was met with backlash from fans when it seemed more people showed up than intended. He was slammed online by fans calling the show overrun and disorganized with some even demanding refunds. Ross didn't seem particularly phased by the backlash brushing off fan criticisms of the even in his response.

What do you think of Rick Ross' strange video trying one of Bun B's vegan burgers? Do you agree with fans that he didn't do a very good job of even faking like he enjoyed the vegan burger? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music FestivalMusicRick Ross Hilariously Responds To Someone Claiming His Watch Is Fake14.8K
All Black AffairMusicRick Ross Roasted By Fans For Wearing A Jacket Without A Shirt In Bizarre New Video27.3K
6th Annual Pornhub AwardsMusicRick Ross Calls Drake Washed, Claimed OVO Hush Is A Ghostwriter5.3K
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music FestivalMusicRick Ross' Model Girlfriend Gets His Name Tattooed On Her3.8K