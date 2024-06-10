Rick Ross Announces Massive 800 Item "Luxury & Lifestyle" Auction For Charity

He's dipping into his own collection to raise money for a good cause.

Rick Ross is well-known among rap fans for grandiosity and excess. Consequently he's spent big money on houses, cars, chains, and many more things over the years. In the process he's amounted quite an impressive collection of various unique items and memorabilia. Now he's giving others a chance to look into his collection and even potentially bid on some of the items. That's coming through his recently announced "Push It To The Limit: Luxury & Lifestyle" charity auction. It's taking place simultaneous in LA and online later this month.

Ross also shared a statement explaining how he arrived at the decision to have an auction for some of his possessions. “I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am. I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I’ve collected over the course of my career. Inspired by my brother Pharrell, I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me," his statement reads. The auction is being run by Julien's Auctions. Additionally, proceeds from it will go to support The Creative Collective NYC's Boss Up Grant program. Check out the trailer for the auction below.

Rick Ross' New Celebrity Auction

Last week, Rick Ross dealt with the backlash from his newest car show. Subsequently fans in attendance claimed that the show was overbooked and disorganized. When Ross reacted to the comments in a response he didn't seem particularly bothered by the criticisms.

What do you think of Rick Ross selling some of his unique memorabilia to raise money for charity with a new auction? Which of the unique items he's listing for sale would you be most interested in bidding on? Let us know in the comment section below.

