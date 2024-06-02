Rick Ross Draws Huge Crowd To Car Show, Debuts "Slippery Soap" Car Detailing Line

This is the third annual iteration of Rick Ross' car show at his Georgia estate, and included performers like Quavo, Boosie, and more.

Rick Ross just hosted his third annual car show at his Georgia estate, drawing a crowd of over 12,000 people and including performers like Quavo, Boosie, Bun B, and many more. Overall, it seems like it was an incredibly successful affair, especially as the Biggest Boss took the opportunity to launch his new "Slippery Soap" car detailing line. Moreover, it includes ceramic spray wax, interior cleaning, quick cleaning, and many more services that were a big part of this automobile extravaganza. Of course, there's a lot of social media coverage of this, so check out Rozay's pages and hit up a quick Twitter search if you want to see more clips in addition to those further down below.

With great cooperation with Fayette County and South Fulton, culinary offerings, and a smooth handling of traffic and safety, Rick Ross' third annual car show seems like it went pretty hard. However, he's got a lot of other stuff to handle as well, namely some long-running and recent developments in his rap beefs. 50 Cent recently trolled the Mississippi native with some of his questionable lyrics amid the Diddy scandal, and Ross responded with some more scathing shots. That rivalry is one of rap's long-standing artistic institutions at this point, with seemingly no end in sight.

Rozay Boasts His Car Show's Crowd

Elsewhere, Rick Ross is pretty much doing his thing: living lavish, doing some social media trolling, raising fans' eyebrows with his PDA with his new girlfriend... Wait, what was that last part? His relationship with partner Paige Imani got some social media flack recently for perhaps moving a little too fast after his split from Cristina Mackey a couple of months ago. Maybe fans are just exaggerating, but it is a pretty curious speed.

Rick Ross & More Perform At His Car Show