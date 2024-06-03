Rick Ross Slammed For "Unorganized" Car Show, Fans Demand Refunds

Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Rick Ross is facing backlash over this year's car show.

Rick Ross is facing backlash on social media following his recent car show, which fans claim was unorganized and in turn, are requesting refunds. When he promoted the event on Instagram, on Saturday, users flooded the comments sections with complaints about their experience.

"Y’all need to refund me my money for running out of wristbands and shutting down the shuttles after waiting in line for 3+ hours… idk what kind of operation yall were running here but about 800 ppl got scammed just at orange parking lot," one top comment reads. Another user wrote: "He had kids running the shuttles at the orange location, there were almost 800 people that did not get in and lost their money. Grown men pushing women and children, it was a complete circus."

Rick Ross Performs During His Car Show In 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - MAY 21: Rick Ross performs onstage at his Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Ross has been promoting the event for weeks. He recently revealed that there would be major prizes at this year's show. In a video on social media from last month, he confirmed a diamond car key worth $130,000 would be going to a lucky fan. “The car show a few days away. It’s time to show the winners what you’ll receive. It’s never been done like this,” he said. “I got the number one jeweler in the city, Vobara, here with me. We doin’ this for the streets.You see that? […] Real stones. We’re putting our money where our mouth at. This is something that never been done.”

Rick Ross Faces Backlash For Latest Car Show

Ross has been hosting the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show annually in Fayetteville, Georgia for three years now. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
