Rick Ross Pressured To Make His Car Show Wheelchair Accessible Under Lawsuit Scrutiny

BY Cole Blake 533 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
3rd Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show
FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: Rapper Rick Ross (William Roberts) at the Promise Land for the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show on June 1, 2024 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Rick Ross will be hosting another car show in Fayetteville, Georgia on June 7th, but this time there will be changes.

Rick Ross has agreed to provide a round-trip wheelchair-accessible shuttle service for his annual car show amid a legal battle with a man by the name of Darris Straughter. Straughter filed a lawsuit against the rapper after attending last year's event, but getting stuck without wheelchair-accessible transportation.

Straughter’s attorney, John Hoover, addressed Ross' decision in a statement provided to TMZ Hip-Hop. He said: “Thanks to Darris Straughter and the other wheelchair users who came forward, the upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be so wheelchair accessible that even golf carts will be provided to wheelchair users. This is a milestone in the ongoing litigation. Defendants continue to deny wrongdoing, but if it wasn’t broken, they wouldn’t have to fix it."

Read More: Rick Ross Draws Huge Crowd To Car Show, Debuts "Slippery Soap" Car Detailing Line

Rick Ross' Car Show

Rick Ross has been hosting the car show in Fayetteville, Georgia for a number of years. That being said, there's been ample drama surrounding the event. Last year, fans demanded refunds after calling the event disorganized and overcrowded. The year before that, Ross claimed he was going to run for Mayor of Fayetteville after his neighbors complained to the Board of Commissioners. They tried to cancel the event on him.

As for Darris Straughter' lawsuit, he took action against Rick Ross in August of last year. “Multiple shuttle-bus drivers acknowledged Mr. Straughter’s presence and disability but indicated those buses were not equipped to accommodate him,” his lawsuit read. “After several hours of waiting, and the car show nearing its end, Mr. Straughter made arrangements to return to his hotel, feeling humiliated and dejected.” Rick Ross will be hosting his next car show in Fayetteville on June 7th. Tickets for the highly-anticipated event are on sale now.

Read More: Tia Kemp Steps Up Child Support Demands From Rick Ross After Seeing Son's Massive Tuition Bill

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2022 InvestFest Music Rick Ross Gets Sued Over Lack Of Wheelchair Accessibility At Car Show 1414
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Music Rick Ross Slammed For "Unorganized" Car Show, Fans Demand Refunds 7.9K
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Rick Ross Says He's Going To Run For Mayor Of Fayetteville 4.7K
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Music Rick Ross Unfazed By Car Show Backlash: "Everyone Couldn’t Make It" 9.1K