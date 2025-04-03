Rick Ross Pressured To Make His Car Show Wheelchair Accessible Under Lawsuit Scrutiny

Rick Ross has agreed to provide a round-trip wheelchair-accessible shuttle service for his annual car show amid a legal battle with a man by the name of Darris Straughter. Straughter filed a lawsuit against the rapper after attending last year's event, but getting stuck without wheelchair-accessible transportation.

Straughter’s attorney, John Hoover, addressed Ross' decision in a statement provided to TMZ Hip-Hop. He said: “Thanks to Darris Straughter and the other wheelchair users who came forward, the upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be so wheelchair accessible that even golf carts will be provided to wheelchair users. This is a milestone in the ongoing litigation. Defendants continue to deny wrongdoing, but if it wasn’t broken, they wouldn’t have to fix it."

Rick Ross' Car Show

Rick Ross has been hosting the car show in Fayetteville, Georgia for a number of years. That being said, there's been ample drama surrounding the event. Last year, fans demanded refunds after calling the event disorganized and overcrowded. The year before that, Ross claimed he was going to run for Mayor of Fayetteville after his neighbors complained to the Board of Commissioners. They tried to cancel the event on him.