Rick Ross Unfazed By Car Show Backlash: "Everyone Couldn’t Make It"

Rick Ross is laughing off the situation.

Rick Ross laughed off the backlash to his latest annual car wash, on Sunday night, as fans continued to call for refunds. Over the weekend, Ross painted a picture of the car show as going off without a hitch in various posts on Instagram, but the comments sections have told a different story. Fans have flooded the replies with demands for their money back, calling the event disorganized and claiming they couldn't get inside. Ross appeared to downplay these complaints in a post on his Instagram Story, sharing an article TMZ published covering the situation.

“We made history!! 300 acres but everyone couldn’t make it ha,” he wrote alongside the report. “See everyone next year.” In the aforementioned comments, fans weren't so flippant. "Y’all need to refund me my money for running out of wristbands and shutting down the shuttles after waiting in line for 3+ hours… idk what kind of operation yall were running here but about 800 ppl got scammed just at orange parking lot," one fan wrote. Another user added: "He had kids running the shuttles at the orange location, there were almost 800 people that did not get in and lost their money. Grown men pushing women and children, it was a complete circus."

Rick Ross Hosts His Annual Car Show

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - MAY 21: Atmosphere at Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Ross has been hosting the event annually for three years now. In doing so, he opens his doors to thousands of car and hip-hop enthusiasts at his estate in Fayetteville, Georgia to check out vehicles and enjoy various musical performances. Check out Ross' latest statement on the car show below.

Rick Ross Responds To Car Show Backlash

