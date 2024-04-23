Rick Ross Blows Kisses & Comically Laughs At Drake In Music Video For "Champagne Moments"

Rick Ross' sights have clearly been set on Drake to "eliminate" him and only him over the last several weeks. The Mississippi rapper and MMG label head has constantly been poking fun at Drizzy for getting tons of cosmetic work done, championing the hashtags of BBLDrizzy and NoseJobPapi. He has also been calling him out for having ghostwriters, as well as the controversial relationship with 20-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown. All of the chirping got him to respond on "Push Ups," which was officially released on April 19. Rick Ross responded to the original leak with "Champagne Moments," and now he has a music video for said diss response.

This visuals are extremely simple, as the multi-millionaire rapper sits a stool and raps his disses. "Kill you n****s for free, do it all for the thrill / N****s leakin' they records when we speakin’ directly / If we keepin' it gangster, when you see me, you check me." These are far from the most degrading jabs at Drake, but the coldness of these bars are the vibe that Rozay was going for in the video.

Watch Music Video For "Champagne Moments" By Rick Ross

He succeeds well in that regard, with lots of direct and stone-cold stares into the camera. However, probably the most noteworthy moments of the music video are the times in which Ross cannot maintain the serious looks. There are times when he just starts laughing like a movie villain. He even blows a kiss after rapping the chorus too. It is clear that Ross is taking on the internet troll role to a whole new level.

