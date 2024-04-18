Rick Ross References Millie Bobby Brown Amidst Drake Beef

Rick Ross will not let up. The Maybach Music mogul has spent the last week bombing on Drake, both in the form of music and Instagram posts. He's doing everything he can to make life difficult for the Toronto rapper, and he just crossed a threshold that nobody has dared approach. During a recent IG Story, Ross promoted his upcoming car show by bringing up the controversial friendship between Drake and actress Millie Bobby Brown. If the gloves weren't off already, they are now.

Rozay's car show promotion looked to be a rare IG post without a Drake reference, but he couldn't help himself. The rapper pointed to one of his prized vehicles and hyped it up by comparing it to the Stranger Things actress. "That right there," he said off camera. "I know Drake woulda loved that like Millie Bobby Brown. He would have been all in them DMs." It was shocking within the context of the promo, but one that fans have been waiting to hear from one Drake's enemies. Drake's bond with Brown is, undoubtedly, one of the most controversial aspects of his career. It was only a matter of time before someone mentioned it.

Rick Ross Brought Up Drake's Biggest Controversy

Drake and Brown first met in 2017, when the latter was a breakout star on Netflix's Stranger Things. She told W Magazine that she and Drake texted on occasion, despite the fact she was only 14 years old. She later revealed that the rapper gave her dating advice, which many felt was inappropriate behavior. Brown has maintained that Drake has been nothing but a friend, but fans are still leery of the rapper's behavior.

Drake dismissed the claims that he was romantically interested in Brown on the 2023 song "Another Late Night." He called anyone who believed he was being predatory a "weirdo" and co-signed Brown's side of the story. "Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look," he rapped. "Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’. Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes."

Ross has repeatedly called Drake "white boy" on his IG stories, but it looks like he opened up a whole other avenue of mockery moving forward. Fans will have to wait and see the 6 God responds.

