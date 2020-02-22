Millie Bobby Brown
- TV"Stranger Things" Stars: Where Are They Now?The kids are all grown up and taking over Hollywood!By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsMillie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Relationship TimelineMillie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are riding a wild, high-octane wave of ecstatic love all the way to marriage.By Marvin J
- MusicDrake On Millie Bobby Brown Rumors: "Weirdos In My Comments"This speculation and gossip has followed the two around for years now, and finally, the 6 God broke his silence on it quite harshly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMillie Bobby Brown Engagement Leads To Shock On TwitterThe announcement has caused quite an uproar.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsMillie Bobby Brown Is EngagedThe "Stranger Things" star revealed the news on her Instagram.By Noah Grant
- TVMillie Bobby Brown Speaks On Wanting "Stranger Things" To EndThe show's fifth and final season will likely arrive on Netflix next year.By Joy Abraham
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Hints At Millie Bobby Brown Collab: "Maybe It's Not Just Musical"Mariah Carey says that her and Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming collaboration may not be music.By Cole Blake
- TV"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Teases New Music With Mariah Carey: WatchMillie Bobby Brown hinted at a music project on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."By Rex Provost
- TVMillie Bobby Brown "Burst Into Tears" When She Saw "Stranger Things" Villain On SetMillie Bobby Brown was terrified of co-star Jamie Campbell Bower's villain.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown On "Gross" Way She's Been Sexualized Since Turning 18Millie Bobby Brown says that she's noticed the "gross" differences in the way she's being talked about now that she's 18.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown's Rep Responds To TikToker Saying He "Groomed" ActressHunter Ecimovic was 20 and Millie was 16 when they reportedly started dating. Recently, Ecimovic went on IG Live and spoke inappropriately about their alleged sexual relationship.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Ranks Its Top 10 Original Movies By ViewsNetflix has released their top ten most-viewed original films.By Bianca Alvarado
- TV"Stranger Things" Season 4 Spooky Teaser ReleasedThe Netflix fan-favorite has confirmed it is in production. By Taya Coates
- TV"Stranger Things" Cast Rap "Big Poppa" On "Carpool Karaoke"The cast of "Stranger Things" were rapping along to one of Notorious B.I.G.'s biggest hits, "Big Poppa," in a preview for their episode of "Carpool Karaoke."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown Calls Out Hateful Media Coverage On 16th BirthdayMillie Bobby Brown called out the media for their negative coverage of her, on her 16th birthday, this week.By Cole Blake