Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline

Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old British actress who graced our screens in the Netflix series Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes movies, appears to have unearthed her one true love. As the clock chimed in April 2023, Brown proclaimed her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, the 21-year-old scion of the legendary musician, Jon Bon Jovi. The ardor between these two lovebirds is marked by countless public appearances and unabashed displays of affection across social media. This love story defies the odds inherent in your run-of-the-mill American romance. The inception of this romantic journey? A mere couple of years back, they kindled their connection through the ever-connected social network, Instagram.

2021-2022: How Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Began

"We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" Brown recounted in an interview with Wired. In June 2021, the two would first be seen together in New York City. In no time, the duo would grace the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, marking the genesis of many more shared strolls through the spotlight. During this time, Bongiovi becomes Brown's steadfast companion at premieres for both Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2.

In a candid interview with Glamour, Brown delved into the allure of her feelings for Bongiovi. "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud," she professed. "He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him." She also recounted a pivotal conversation that solidified their connection: "I was like, 'Why do you love me?' And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, 'You see good in those things?' And he was like, 'Of course I do.' Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'"

2022: The Holidays

As the year rolled on, the couple found themselves celebrating holidays with each other. Thanksgiving 2022 Bongiovi shared a heartfelt clip of the two hand-in-hand, captioning it with gratitude, "Plenty to be thankful for." By Christmas, their tree twinkled with "M" and "J" ornaments, paying homage to, well, Millie and Jake. Brown, too, shared her Yuletide sentiments, posting a video with the caption, "all I want for Christmas is uuuuuuuuuu," eliciting an enthusiastic response from none other than Mariah Carey. The pop legend would say: "Living for this!!!! (But it's soooo early!!!) [smiles, hearts, trees emojis]" This would also be a sign of future collaborations between Brown and Carey.

Feb 2023: Bongiovi’s B-Day Tribute To Millie

February 2023 witnessed Bongiovi's romantic birthday tribute to Brown on Instagram: "Another year around the sun together, happy 19th to the girl of my dreams... I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core [heart emoji]."

May 2023: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Get Engaged

A few short months later, the couple, without explicitly stating it, heavily hinted at their impending nuptials. In May 2023, Brown posted a picture of them walking arm in arm, commemorating Bongiovi's birthday and expressing her profound love. That same month, the two posted an Instagram photo of their engagement party with a sign that simply read, "Mr & Mrs Bongiovi."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brown divulged the proposal and wedding details. Bongiovi had proposed with a ring that once graced Brown's mother Kelly. "I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," Brown explained, adding, "They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

September 2023: Their Hopes For Married Life

Regarding a potential name change to Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi or Millie Bobby Brownovi, Brown jovially quipped, "I definitely don’t think that’s it. We are having those conversations [though] and they are important to me."

On the Today show, Brown remained quiet on the wedding date but affirmed, "It's not been stressful at all for me. Jake is very involved, he is very helpful during the whole process. I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice." With a hint of excitement, she added, "I am like, ‘Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately it's a very intimate day for the both of us, and we are excited." There's another great sign these two will have a bright future together. Although Bongiovi's parents became officially married in April 1989, their love story dates back to their high school days.

What do you think? Are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi too young to get married or should they follow their hearts all the way to the wedding altar? Let us know in the comments.