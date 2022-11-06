Mariah Carey spoke about her upcoming collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Friday. During the episode, Carey hinted that the collab may not be musical.

“Maybe it’s not just musical,” Carey told Fallon. “I don’t know. I can’t say what it is. It’s fun tings.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brown, who is best known for starring in Netflix’s Stranger Things, had previously hinted at having something in the works with Carey while appearing on The Tonight Show herself. Speaking with Fallon, Brown explained that Carey has become a mentor to her.

As for how Carey has had an impact on Brown, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer explained: “As a woman starting out so young in this industry, most people are given songs and given, like, ‘Here’s how you’re going to do this and this is what you should do.’ The one thing I insisted on is, ‘You cannot make me do other people’s songs.’ Like, that’s the one thing. Like, I, at least, had to have that input.”

“That’s where I talk to Millie about stuff,” she continued. “That’s kind of what she meant, I think, about a mentor and a guide. Like, don’t give it away if you don’t have to.”

Back in October, Brown said on the show that she respects the way that Carey “leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me.”

Check out Carey’s appearance on The Tonight Show below.

[Via]