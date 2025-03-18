Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Fuel Dating Rumors At iHeartRadio Music Awards

BY Elias Andrews 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey, winner of the iHeartRadio Icon Award, attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have been keeping fans on the edge of their seats, and their public appearance has fans thinking romance.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have been the subject of dating rumors for much of 2024, and fuel has only been added to the fire in 2025. TMZ claimed the two superstar singers were getting cozy during the holidays, but they took things up a notch on Monday. Mariah Carey was given the Icon Award during the iHeart Music Awards, and who was at her side in the audience but .Paak. This led many fans to question whether two had finally taken the leap and launched their relationship publicly.

The two singers were spotted holding hands in the audience, and the camera cut to Anderson .Paak when Mariah Carey accepted her award. If one didn't know any better, one would assume they are a couple and have been for a while. Fans in the Instagram comment section certainly took note. "This is a living LEGEND," one Mariah supporter wrote. "Good for her. If they like it, I love it." Another used joked about the way Mariah Carey's ex, Nick Cannon, may have reacted to .Paak's presence. "I know Nick somewhere sliding down a wall," they asserted. "With his chest caved in like a capri sun."

Read More: Cam'ron Sets The Record Straight On Long-Standing Mariah Carey Relationship Rumors

Mariah Carey Dating Now

Both Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have gone through divorce. The former separated from the aforementioned Nick Cannon in 2016, and has dated sporadically since. She has been linked to James Packer, an Australian billionaire, and Bryan Tanaka, an American choreographer. Paak, meanwhile, split from his ex-wife Jaylyn Chang in 2024. Many assumed the singer's divorce was the inspiration behind the heartbreak motif throughout the NxWorries collab album Why Lawd? in 2024.

Mariah Carey has been more transparent about her love life in recent years. The pop songstress told Cosmo that she generally prefers to date men younger than her. "I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack," the singer stated. "I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude honestly, compared to most others in the field." Given how both her and Anderson .Paak have played it close to the chest, its unlikely than fans will know of anything before they want fans to know.

Read More: Anderson .Paak Adorably Hints At Getting Christmas Gifts For Mariah Carey

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Ventura County Star Relationships Anderson .Paak Adorably Hints At Getting Christmas Gifts For Mariah Carey 1065
anderson .paak Pop Culture Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey Spark Dating Rumors After Fancy Dinner Linkup 2.1K
mariah carey Pop Culture Cam'ron Sets The Record Straight On Long-Standing Mariah Carey Relationship Rumors 372
anderson .paak Relationships Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey All But Confirm Dating Rumors After Touchy-Feely Dinner 1.9K