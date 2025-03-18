Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Fuel Dating Rumors At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have been the subject of dating rumors for much of 2024, and fuel has only been added to the fire in 2025. TMZ claimed the two superstar singers were getting cozy during the holidays, but they took things up a notch on Monday. Mariah Carey was given the Icon Award during the iHeart Music Awards, and who was at her side in the audience but .Paak. This led many fans to question whether two had finally taken the leap and launched their relationship publicly.

The two singers were spotted holding hands in the audience, and the camera cut to Anderson .Paak when Mariah Carey accepted her award. If one didn't know any better, one would assume they are a couple and have been for a while. Fans in the Instagram comment section certainly took note. "This is a living LEGEND," one Mariah supporter wrote. "Good for her. If they like it, I love it." Another used joked about the way Mariah Carey's ex, Nick Cannon, may have reacted to .Paak's presence. "I know Nick somewhere sliding down a wall," they asserted. "With his chest caved in like a capri sun."

Mariah Carey Dating Now

Both Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have gone through divorce. The former separated from the aforementioned Nick Cannon in 2016, and has dated sporadically since. She has been linked to James Packer, an Australian billionaire, and Bryan Tanaka, an American choreographer. Paak, meanwhile, split from his ex-wife Jaylyn Chang in 2024. Many assumed the singer's divorce was the inspiration behind the heartbreak motif throughout the NxWorries collab album Why Lawd? in 2024.