Cam'ron Sets The Record Straight On Long-Standing Mariah Carey Relationship Rumors

Mariah Carey and Kill Cam have been linked since early 2000s thanks to past musical collaborations and frequent hang outs.

On a new episode of Talk With Flee, Cam'ron addressed the dating rumors involving Mariah Carey. Overall, they have been hovering over them for decades now. Per Billboard, The Diplomats rapper put an end to them, stating clearly that "she's a good friend." "It’s nothing more, nothing less than that. She’s a super-duper good friend," Killa Cam said. Afterwards, he gave the R&B icon her flowers in terms of showing respect to his genre throughout her career. "We gotta realize. When it comes to Mariah Carey — because she’s such a pop figure and so popular around the world and a mega superstar — people don’t give Mariah Carey a lot of credit for putting hip-hop in her music and videos."

Cam'ron went on to list off her slew of collaborations with rap legends. "Mariah Carey worked with Da Brat... The LOX... Ma$e, [she] worked with me. [She] worked with Ol’ Dirty Bastard… I think she’s very underrated — that’s the word I would prefer to use — on how much she indulges in hip-hop and how much light she brings to hip-hop artists." Then, the New York MC got into how they got to work in the studio, but also their personal relationship outside of work.

Which Rappers Have Been Linked To Mariah Carey?

"She liked a song of mine ["Oh Boy"] and then we did "Boy" and we hung out," Cam explained. "She invited me [to Aspen]. Honestly, Mariah’s the first person who made me realize that it was festive in the Aspens about 20-something years ago. I drunk some wine, she had a pool house, we chilled out for a couple days… She took me to Capri, to Italy. She took me a lot of different places, but she’s just a friend," he restated.

This rehashing has us thinking about how many rappers Carey has been linked to in some way. Of course, there's the infamous connection with Eminem which only lasted for several months in the early 2000s. But her longest and most iconic relationship is definitely with Nick Cannon. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after being married for six and having twins in 2011. Most recently, though, Carey and multi-instrumentalist Anderson. Paak stirred up heavy dating rumors right around Christmas last year. But it turns out their lavish dinner dates in Aspen (ironically) were more for their musical endeavors.

