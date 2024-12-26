Anderson .Paak Adorably Hints At Getting Christmas Gifts For Mariah Carey

Questions about Mariah Carey left Anderson .Paak giggling.

Anderson .Paak didn't deny that he was shopping for Mariah Carey when a photographer for The Shade Room caught him in Aspen, Colorado, earlier this week. When asked whether the bags he was carrying were for Carey, he giggled before remarking, “You never know!” The two had been spotted holding hands at a restaurant in the city, on Sunday.

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans were loving how .Paak handled the questions. "He bagged MARIAH? Mariah Mariah ?? The All I want for Christmas Lady Mariah?? ….. damn!" one user wrote. Another was more critical of the relationship. "Before yall give yall round of applauses. He not even fully divorced and left his ex wife for some chick and now left that chick for Mariah," they wrote.

Anderson .Paak Attends GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Anderson .Paak attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/FilmMagic)

Prior to dating .Paak, Carey was in a relationship with backing dancer Bryan Tanaka. They broke up in 2023 after dating since 2016. “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka said in a statement at the time. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever. Mariah‘s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

