Draya Michele's Double Standard Take On Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak's Potential Romance Blows Up In Her Face

The internet definitely views Draya and Jalen Green's much differently than the two musicians' rumored relationship.

Over the last week, the internet has been shipping Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak hard. The two megastars have been sparking romance rumors thanks to some photos of them at dinner together in Aspen, Colorado. Their Catch Steak linkup was light and fun, sort of how first dates are supposed to go. .Paak was seen placing her hands on Carey's back while opening the door for her heading inside. They were also laughing and all smiles throughout the evening. They went on to leave separately, however. But their second "date" was a bit more intimate, with .Paak kissing the R&B singer's hands and her placing her hands on his chest.

That meetup took place at a Mediterranean joint called Duemani. Here, they were able to share more alone time, two hours of it in fact. On top of this, .Paak was seen potentially buying some Christmas gifts for Carey and not denying the possibility either. "You never know!" he told The Shade Room. Still though, they have yet to confirm that they are an official item. It's been reported that they are recording some music together at her Aspen studio.

Draya Michele's Rebuttal Is Met With Cackles

While this has been a cute story to follow, Draya Michele isn't exactly in the same spirit as everyone else. The reality TV star and her partner, NBA guard Jalen Green, have constantly faced intense backlash for the 17-year age gap in their relationship. She's 39 and he's still only 22. We bring this up because Mariah is 55 and .Paak is just 38, ironically a 17-year separation as well. Because of the energy she's been seeing around their potential budding romance, Draya Michele is calling out the double standard.

She appears happy for Mariah, writing, "That’s that 17-year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi." However, she couldn't help but add "(with y’all selective a**es)" after it. Since making this statement, Draya Michele has been getting absolutely torched for her attempt at saying, "see it's the same thing!" "Draya is doing her best to redirect that smoke elsewhere lol," one X user writes. "The difference is Draya is dating 20 year olds for survival because she doesn't wanna work for her own. Mariah is richer than the men she dates and they aren't the same age as her kids," another points out." Unfortunately, Draya is going to just have to ignore the noise as best she can going forward.