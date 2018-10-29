double standards
- TVMarlon Wayans Speaks On Black Men In Hollywood Wearing Dresses, Emphasizes Embracing Artistry"We're labeled by our own people. That is not an artist mindset. When you're an artist you go out and create art."By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating RumorsAccording to Lil Scrappy, "Ain’t nobody standing up for Papoose."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsNaomi Osaka Slams Double Standards About Athletic MotherhoodNaomi Osaka doesn't have time for the double standards around athlete parents.By Ben Mock
- Music VideosIndian Rapper Sets New Record For Views But YouTube Hasn't Said A WordYoutube fails to congratulate Indian rap sensation Badshah for breaking their record of most views in 24 hours, and are now rethinking "the way they judge records."By hnhh
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says "Double Standards" Keep Her From Rapping "Like Uzi & Carti"Megan Thee Stallion lays it all on the line for Fader Mag.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Channels Her Veteran Ways In G'd Up Rant: "I'm A B*tch From The Streets"Cardi B challenges an overlooked double standard, then immediately quits on Twitter for "a few days."By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Kanye West Collab About Body Shaming Is "Funny"Nicki Minaj dishes out new info on her forthcoming collab with KanyeBy Aron A.