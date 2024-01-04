Lil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

Last year, rumors that Remy Ma cheated on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain ran wild after a battle rap jab seemingly exposed their alleged affair. Speculation appeared to cool down for a bit up until some audio snippets of Eazy seeming to discuss sleeping with Remy surfaced online in December. In the audio, he appears to admit to "f*cking with" Remy, and even to considering joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop if it resulted in "getting a bag."

Amid the debacle, there's been an outpouring of support for Papoose, as fans argue that he's been a solid partner to the NYC-born femcee. Lil Scrappy has now weighed in on the situation, however, arguing that he's not getting even close to the amount of sympathy he deserves. According to him, fans should be standing up for him as much as they do for female victims of infidelity.

Lil Scrappy On Remy Ma & Papoose's Alleged Cheating Scandal

In a new clip from a recent Instagram Live, Lil Scrappy claims that there's a double standard when it comes to people who do their significant others dirty. “When men do some sh*t, man, women stand up from all mountains of the earth,” he says. “They stand up, [like], ‘Oh why would he do this sh*t?!’ But we ain’t heard nothing about what happened to Papoose! We don’t hear sh*t about that sh*t. Ain’t nobody standing up for Papoose saying, ‘Aw man, we sorry that sh*t happened to you. Shawty did you dirty!’ We ain’t hearing none of that sh*t, my n***a.”

“We ain’t hearing none of that sh*t because ain’t nobody tryna stand up," he continues. "And they talking about the Black woman is the most unprotected on the muthaf*ckin’ earth when n***as is dying daily. […] I’m standing up for the Black woman and I’m standing up for the Black man. That’s what I’m doing.” What do you think of Lil Scrappy's take on Papoose and Remy Ma's alleged cheating scandal? Do you agree that more people should be showing support for Papoose amid the rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

