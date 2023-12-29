Sexyy Red Calls Lil Scrappy A "H*e" While Teasing New Collab

Sexyy Red reminded Lil Scrappy that "Love & Hip Hop" fans have had a front-row seat to his antics for years.

BYCaroline Fisher
Keyglock Playboy Birthday Celebration

Sexyy Red has had an impressive run this year, nabbing a top spot in Rolling Stone's end-of-year list and pumping out high-profile collabs almost weekly. In recent months she's joined forces with the likes of Drake, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Kevin Gates, and more. As 2024 approaches, the hitmaker shows no signs of slowing down, despite being well into her second pregnancy. Lately, Sexyy Red's been gearing up to drop a track with Baddies cast member Chrisean Rock, but she's not the only reality star the "SkeeYee" performer has been working with these days.

The St. Louis native also recently linked up with Love & Hip Hop icon Lil Scrappy. The two of them appear to have some new music in the works, though an official release date has yet to be announced. Scrappy took to Instagram to tease the collab yesterday, dropping a video of himself telling viewers, "I ain't no scary a** b*tch, I'm a h*e."

Read More: Chief Keef & Sexyy Red's "F My Baby Dad" Remix Teaser Sounds Seriously Lit

Sexyy Red Watched Love & Hip Hop

"We some hoes baby, you knew that," Sexyy Red chimed in, prompting Scrappy to proudly reiterate that he's a "h*e." She agreed with him, reminding the Atlanta-born performer that Love & Hip Hop fans everywhere have had a front-row seat to his antics for years. "I am a h*e," he said, to which she responded, "I know, I seen the show."

"No, I'm talking about now I'm a h*e," he clarified. "You been a h*e," she interjected, "We all know." Scrappy looked taken aback by her comment, coming to his own defense in his caption. "But Hol up Ian saying I’mma h*e h*e I got qualities lol and standards lol," he wrote. Fans will have to wait to learn more about the collab, but he claims that it's coming "soon." What do you think of Sexyy Red calling Lil Scrappy a h*e? Are you looking forward to their upcoming collab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.