Social Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List

December is a time that people use to reflect back on their personal lives, and at the same time, pop culture publications put out retrospective pieces detailing all that we've seen unfold in the industry over the past few months. At HNHH, we shared our thoughts on the biggest pop culture moments and best dressed artists, among other things, but currently, it's Rolling Stone who's under fire for their annual round-up of the best hip-hop songs. In the past, the outlet's founder, Jann Wenner, has faced backlash for stating that women and Black creatives "don't articulate" at the same level of their white, male counterparts. After seeing the publication put Sexyy Red at the top of their Best Hip-Hop Songs OTY list, some social media users are raising their eyebrows.

"Jann Wenner, the co-founder of 'Rolling Stone,' literally said that Black artists aren't articulate and now using this as the benchmark for rap music... [Wild]," one person wrote after seeing the placement of "SkeeYee." Another Twitter user argued that, "They're trying so hard t course correct they overshot." Elsewhere, others pointed out that while the viral track is "probably the most played rap song of the year," that still "doesn't make it the best."

Rolling Stone Gives Sexyy Red Seriously High Praise

Others named by Wenner and his staff on the list include Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again," Ice Spice's "Deli," and Veeze's "Not A Drill." Multiple J. Cole features also got love, including "The Secret Recipe" with Lil Yachty and "First Person Shooter" from Drake's For All The Dogs. Later on we hear from the Canadian again on "Who Told You" alongside J Hus, followed by Gunna's "fukumean" and Doja Cat's "Agora Hills."

Not Everyone Online is Here For It

Keep scrolling to read more of the incoming reactions to Rolling Stone's controversial hip-hop list. Do you think Sexyy Red deserves the top spot for making waves with "SkeeYee" this year? If not, let us know in the comments which 2023 release would've been your top pick.

